Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AJG traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,199. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,364,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,700,000 after buying an additional 189,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

