Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

