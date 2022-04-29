Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Down 5.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 2,467,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,878,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.