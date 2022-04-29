ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $113.51. 9,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.