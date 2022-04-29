ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $113.51. 9,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

