ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.108-1.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

