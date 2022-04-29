Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

