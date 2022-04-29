Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

ASPN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,579. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $777.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

