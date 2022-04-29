ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 280

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 269 to SEK 280 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

