Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.
About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)
