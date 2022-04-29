Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

