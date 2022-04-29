Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

