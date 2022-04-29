AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,093 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 67,381,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

