Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $27.73

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $29.99. Autohome shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 3,950 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 26.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $8,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.