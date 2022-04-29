Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.54. 12,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autohome by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

