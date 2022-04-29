Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.