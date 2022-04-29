AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of AutoZone worth $364,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,014.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,009.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,953.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

