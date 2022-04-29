Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. Avalara has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.