AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.38-9.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.65. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.21.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.