Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. Avangrid also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

