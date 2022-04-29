Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos’ strength in core Chronic Care arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Continued strong demand for Digestive Health products and improvements in Interventional Pain solutions bode well. Robust sales of NeoMed are impressive. Continued focus on Research and Development (R&D) and a robust product suite augur well. Introduction of PainBlock Pro and Avanos’ expansion into the ASC are other highlights. A solid solvency position is an added plus. Avanos’ fourth-quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the year-over-year fall in the Pain Management arm and lower volume in Respiratory Health products are worrying. Lower elective procedures, which led to an expected lower volume in Acute Pain products, are disappointing. Gross margin contraction remains a woe. Over the past year, Avanos has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of AVNS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

