AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,625 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,627.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

