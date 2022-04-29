Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,115. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

