Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.63

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 15098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.