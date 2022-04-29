AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,749. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

