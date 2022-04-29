B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$853,165.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,744,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,382,202.74. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

