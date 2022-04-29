Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babylon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.07.

BBLN stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

