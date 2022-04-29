Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,549. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $992.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.