Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

