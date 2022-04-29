Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.73.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.