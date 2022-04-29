Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $115.15 and a one year high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

