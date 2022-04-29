Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.77 and its 200 day moving average is $281.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

