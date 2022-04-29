Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

