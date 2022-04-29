Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.53.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

