Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,526 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

American International Group stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

