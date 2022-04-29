Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,380 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

