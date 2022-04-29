Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $242.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.62 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

