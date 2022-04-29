Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.