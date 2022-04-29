Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.40 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.