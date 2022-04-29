Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

