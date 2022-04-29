Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $116.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

