Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

