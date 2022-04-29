Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

