Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

FNDF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

