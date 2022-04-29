Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

