Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,293.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,358.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,462.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,225.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

