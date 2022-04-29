Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,669 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

