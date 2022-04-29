Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

