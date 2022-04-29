Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

