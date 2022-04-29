Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STE stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

