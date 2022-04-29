Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.22 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

