Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $7,251,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total transaction of $3,632,226.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,216 shares of company stock worth $53,567,106. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $268.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average is $294.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

